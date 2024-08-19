Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 70,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 680,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 123,339 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 53,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

