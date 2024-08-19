Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

