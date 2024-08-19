Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Up 10.1% in July

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

GENI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 1,413,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,412. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

