General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.02 and last traded at $169.18. 471,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,894,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

