Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Genelux Stock Up 3.5 %

GNLX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.09. 104,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,190. The company has a market cap of $71.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

