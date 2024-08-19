Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,550 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genasys by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. 102,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,496. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

