Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. 102,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,496. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.
