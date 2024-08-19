Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gaia Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

