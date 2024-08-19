Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Trading Up 0.2%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.88. Approximately 498,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,876,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

