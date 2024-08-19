Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 561,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.77. 129,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,473,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 134.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 157,510 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

