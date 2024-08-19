First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.91.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 594,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,560. The stock has a market cap of C$13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.8611399 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

