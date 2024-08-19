First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.2 %

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. 138,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.