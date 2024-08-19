First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 183,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 161,401 shares.The stock last traded at $41.64 and had previously closed at $41.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBNC

First Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.