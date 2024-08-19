Financial Review: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 17.42% 10.68% 1.03% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $214.57 million 3.08 $67.80 million $5.09 11.12 BEO Bancorp $51.01 million 1.81 $14.21 million N/A N/A

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

