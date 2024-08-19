Financial Partners Group Inc Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,164. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

