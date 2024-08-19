Financial Partners Group Inc Has $18.99 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 3.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 63,345 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. 244,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,407. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

