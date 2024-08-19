FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $5.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

FIGS stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. FIGS has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock valued at $252,720. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

