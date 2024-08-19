Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $47.50 on Monday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

