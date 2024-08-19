FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 970,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 689.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

