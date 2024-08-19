Fellaz Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $757.39 Million (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $757.39 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.
Fellaz Profile
Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars.
