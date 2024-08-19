Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $118.17. 10,056,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

