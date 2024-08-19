Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EVLV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. 408,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $569.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

