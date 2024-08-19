European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.