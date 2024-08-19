European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.93.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EWCZ opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.