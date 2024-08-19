Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.67

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 17575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

