EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,666,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,708,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

