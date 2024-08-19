Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Envestnet by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $434,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

