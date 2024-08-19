Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

