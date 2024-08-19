EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

EME stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.08. 76,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,569. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

