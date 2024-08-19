Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 310.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $919.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $873.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $878.93 and its 200-day moving average is $806.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

