Elevance Health’s (ELV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $546.41. 176,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,747. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Elevance Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.