Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company's stock.

Dyadic International Stock Up 3.0 %

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 14,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,928. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.00 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

