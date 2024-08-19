DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 111.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 145,631 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 430,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

