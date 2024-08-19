DT Cloud Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 19th (NASDAQ:DYCQU)

DT Cloud Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DYCQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 19th. DT Cloud Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of DT Cloud Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

DYCQU stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. DT Cloud Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYCQU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,311,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

