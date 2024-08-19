Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.40. 1,496,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,257. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

