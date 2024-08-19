Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About Domain Holdings Australia
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domain Holdings Australia
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.