Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

