Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,217,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,234 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,055,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,820,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,416,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,261 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $33.29. 640,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,203. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
