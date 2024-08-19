Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 1.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 555,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,719. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

