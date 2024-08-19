Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 764,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,821. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

