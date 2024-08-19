Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

DCTH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.