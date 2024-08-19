DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Hits $10.41 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $155,508.54 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

