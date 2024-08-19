Decred (DCR) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Decred has a market capitalization of $164.24 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $10.10 or 0.00017243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,262,700 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.