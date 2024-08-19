Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 10,681 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $149,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DAWN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,934. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.