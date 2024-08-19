Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 10,681 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $149,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAWN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,934. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAWN. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

