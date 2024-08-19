Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279,432 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $157,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

