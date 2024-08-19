Dada Nexus (DADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.