Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 and have sold 14,215 shares worth $4,011,165. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $31,816,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $301.22 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $303.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average of $262.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.