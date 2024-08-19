Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $301.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.93. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

