crvUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.04 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. crvUSD has a market cap of $83.72 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 83,352,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,819,716 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 83,352,399.6807656. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99891017 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $10,140,455.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

