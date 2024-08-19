Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $152.69 million and $6.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

