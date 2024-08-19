Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $2.05 on August 27th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 2.0509 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLDI opened at $153.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of 197.48 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $154.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.50.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
