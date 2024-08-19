Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,749. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

