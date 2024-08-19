Craig Hallum Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lumentum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

